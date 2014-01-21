Home
Android
Add Search Shortcuts on your Android or iPhone
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Android
iPad
iPhone
Search
Jan 21, 2014
A
How to View your Old Notifications in Android
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Android
Dec 16, 2013
H
Protect your Android Phone with these Security Apps
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Android
security
Nov 25, 2013
P
How to Install Amazon Appstore on your Android Phone
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Amazon
Android
Nov 23, 2013
H
An Easy Way to Download APK Files from Google Play
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Android
Oct 31, 2013
A
Find the Perfect File Manager App for your Android
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Android
Oct 22, 2013
F
Easily Transfer Files Between your Computers over Wi-Fi
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Android
Apple Mac
Windows
Jul 26, 2013
E
Use an Old Cassette Case as a Stand for your Mobile Phone
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Android
iPhone
mobile phone
Jul 20, 2013
U
How to Use Bookmarklets in Chrome for Mobile
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Android
Bookmarklets
Google Chrome
iPad
iPhone
Jun 27, 2013
H
How to Install APK Files on your Android Phone
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Android
Jun 01, 2013
H
Scan QR Codes with the Google Search Widget on Android
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Android
QR Codes
May 06, 2013
S
A Fix for Screen Flickering Issues on Google Nexus
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Android
Jan 15, 2013
A
Easily Capture Screenshots in Google Earth for Android
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Android
google earth
Google Maps
Screen Capture
Jan 04, 2013
E
Uninstall Apps from the Notification Bar of Android
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Android
Oct 15, 2012
U
Filter Reviews of Android Apps by your Phone Model
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Android
Sep 17, 2012
F
The Distribution of Different Android OS Versions
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Android
Infographics
Aug 21, 2012
T
Remote Control your Android Phone using SMS
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Android
sms
May 30, 2012
R
How to Try Android Apps Before Buying?
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Android
z
May 23, 2012
H
Download Roboto Font that Google Made for Android
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Android
Fonts
May 13, 2012
D
Android App Turns your Smartphone into a Simple Phone for Seniors
By
Amit Agarwal
In
Android
Mar 29, 2012
A
