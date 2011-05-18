Create a Windows Theme from Google Fast Flip

Google Fast Flip, as you probably know, is an interesting tool for reading news on the web. It presents news stories as images so you can quickly ‘flip’ through like the pages of a printed newspaper. Around 100 news sites and blogs are available for reading inside Fast Flip.

Now you can also bring these news stories to your Windows desktop.

Meet News Wallpapers, an online tool that can create Windows 7 themes around your favorite news sources or particular topics in one easy click.

The idea is that once you install a theme, the background wallpaper of your Windows desktop will display screenshots of news stories that are fetched directly from Fast Flip. Since these are RSS themes, your news wallpaper will change automatically with the latest headlines at predefined intervals.

To learn more, please watch this quick video demo:

Troubleshooting Tip: When you change your existing Windows 7 theme to a RSS based theme, the wallpaper may go black for some time. That’s because the photos /screenshots are still getting downloaded from the Internet on to your computer.

You can find the images in the one of the sub-folders of the following folder:

%LOCALAPPDATA% \ Microsoft \ Windows \ Temporary Internet Files \ Enclosure

For Windows Vista and XP Users

RSS themes are supported in Windows 7 only but if you are running an older version, like Vista or XP, you can still use them with the help of this background switcher.

Here’s how – just download the .theme file and open it with Notepad. Now look for the value of RSSFeed parameter and pass that URL to the above program. Simple.

