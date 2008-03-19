Software Included with Windows XP SP3

Amit Agarwal
By Amit Agarwal
Published on 2008-03-19
S

Windows XP SP3 includes all previously released Windows XP updates, including security updates and hotfixes, and select out-of-band releases. Windows XP SP2 was released in August 2004. Since then, Microsoft has released hundreds of updates. Windows XP SP3 includes all of these updates.

Microsoft is not adding significant Windows Vista functionality to Windows XP through SP3. Further, Windows XP SP3 does not include Windows Internet Explorer 7.

Windows XP SP3 also includes a small list of previously unavailable functionality, including NAP and an update of Windows Product Activation.

Published in: XP SP3

You’ll also like:

Looking for something? Find here!

Meet the Author

Web Geek, Tech Columnist
A
Amit Agarwal

Amit Agarwal is a Google Developer Expert in GSuite and Google Apps Script. He holds an engineering degree in Computer Science (I.I.T.) and is the first professional blogger in India. Read more on Lifehacker and YourStory

Get in touch