This is simply awesome. Adobe Photoshop guru Deke McClelland has done an entertaining but very helpful video where he shares 101 Photoshop tips and techniques in a five minute video.

You will enjoy watch this video even if you are no Photoshop enthusiast because Deke’s style is impressive and very innovative.

The Photoshop tips video is also available for download (.mov file 52.3Mb) at O’Reilly.