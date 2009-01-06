One Button for Both Stop and Reload in Firefox

The Stop and the Reload buttons in any web browser are interchangeably required - the Stop button is used when a web page is in the loading state while the Reload (or Refresh) button is only needed when the page has loaded either completely or partially.

While browsers like Safari, Opera and Google Chrome use a single button for both Stop and Reload function, Firefox has two separate buttons thus pushing the address and search bar further to the right.

To conserve this otherwise wasted space, you can use the Stop-or-Reload extension for Firefox that will replace the two buttons with a single contextual button as show in the following screenshot.

The extension works on Firefox 2.0 & 3.0, but not with Firefox 3.1 beta.