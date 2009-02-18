Screencast Video Created on Paper

If there weren’t any screen recording software around, it may have required immense effort (and talent) to create even simple screencasts like the one below.

The following screencast explains only a basic feature in Google Maps but may have taken days to produce as it was done manually * .

* This screencast is actually part of a campaign to promote Screen Toaster - the best screencasting app in the online category.

And if you enjoyed the Google Maps screencast above, do watch this Gmail ad from Russia that too was created on paper.

