Replace Your A4 Paper Notepad with Microsoft OneNote

Danny - Computers have always complemented paper, but couldn’t replace an A4 pad for people on the move. Then, a few years ago, Microsoft introduced the tablet PC format, which turned laptop computers into writing pads.

Microsoft also provides Windows Journal, an application resembling a notebook that you can write directly on as if with a real pen. It even includes a digital “eraser” on the stylus used to “rub out” what you have drawn.

A system like this will really shine if you use an application like Microsoft’s OneNote, which records what is being said in the room while you are writing notes. Play back any part of the recording by selecting the text you were writing at the time. Link.