EverNote Web Clipper Captures Full Web Pages

By Amit Agarwal
Published on 2008-06-30
EverNote, the world’s favorite note taking application, has a new web clipper that enables you to capture full web pages including text, images and hyperlinks. This works in IE, Firefox and Safari.

evernote web clipper To install the new EverNote Web Clipper, simple drag this bookmarklet - [Clip to EverNote](javascript:(function(){EN_CLIP_HOST=’http://www.evernote.com’;try{var x=document.createElement(‘SCRIPT’);x.type=‘text/javascript’;x.src=EN_CLIP_HOST+‘/public/bookmarkClipper.js?’+(new Date().getTime()/100000);document.getElementsByTagName(‘head’)[0].appendChild(x);}catch(e){location.href=EN_CLIP_HOST+‘/clip.action?url=‘+encodeURIComponent(location.href)+‘&title=‘+encodeURIComponent(document.title);}})(); “Clip to Evernote”) - into the bookmarks toolbar of your web browser.

Evernote offers you OCR function so you can even search for text that may printed or even handwritten in pictures & screenshot images that were captured along the web page.

