A Useful Screensaver for Microsoft Office Users

Do you know that Microsoft Outlook has a simple Cleanup button to help you delete all the messages related to a conversation with a click? Or, when you crop a picture inside PowerPoint, the original image is also preserved with the deck. Or that you can take notes in OneNote while reading a document in Microsoft Word?

I didn’t knew these tips either, not before I downloaded this official Office Screensaver from Microsoft. Here’s how the screensaver would look like on your PC:

The Office screensaver bundles a collection of useful timesavers around various Microsoft Office 2010 programs that play while your computer screen is idle. The tips are in the style of screencasts and when you dismiss the screensaver, it display a unobtrusive notification that you can click to learn more about that tip on the Office.com website.

The screensaver is available as a free download for Windows 7 though it will perform the Genuine validation test before starting the download process. Recommended!

Also see: Inside Microsoft Office 2010