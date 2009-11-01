Microsoft Office 2010 Official Logos and Document Icons

Here are the official logo designs and document icons of Microsoft Office 2010 programs.
Word 2010 Icon
OneNote 2010
Excel 2010
Infopath Logo
Microsoft Publisher 2010
Microsoft Access 2010
Publisher 2010 Icon
Microsoft Outlook 2010
Office 2010 Logo
Here are the official logo designs and document icons of Microsoft Office 2010 programs.
Word 2010 Icon
OneNote 2010
Excel 2010
Infopath Logo
Microsoft Publisher 2010
Microsoft Access 2010
Publisher 2010 Icon
Microsoft Outlook 2010
Office 2010 Logo
Looking for something? Find here!
Meet the Author
Amit Agarwal is a Google Developer Expert in GSuite and Google Apps Script. He holds an engineering degree in Computer Science (I.I.T.) and is the first professional blogger in India. Read more on Lifehacker and YourStory