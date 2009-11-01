Microsoft Office 2010 Official Logos and Document Icons

Amit Agarwal
By Amit Agarwal
Published on 2009-11-01
M

Here are the official logo designs and document icons of Microsoft Office 2010 programs.

microsoft_word_2010 Word 2010 Icon

onenote_2010 OneNote 2010

excel_010 Excel 2010

image_thumb_7 Infopath Logo

publisher_2010 Microsoft Publisher 2010

access_2010 Microsoft Access 2010

powerpoint_2010 Publisher 2010 Icon

outlook_2010 Microsoft Outlook 2010

Office 2010 Logo

office_2010_logo

