GoView Records and Hosts Screencast Videos for Free

Citrix Online, the company behind popular tools like GoToMyPC (for remote desktop access) and GoToMeeting (for web meetings), unveiled a brand new screencasting tool at the recently concluded Demo Conference.

Called GoView, this tool offers desktop screen recording (with audio), online screencast editing tools as well as free hosting for your recorded screencast videos with absolutely no limitations on bandwidth.

Unlike other online screencast tools that completely run off your browser, GoView doesn’t require Java but includes both an online and offline component - you download a ~3MB installer for screen recording as well as uploading while the video can be edited directly inside the web browser.

Thumbnails of Screencast Frames

Citrix as a company is really good at streaming images of the desktop screen over the web and they’ve applied similar concepts to GoView - when you record a video of your desktop, it captures the image of every keyframe and splits them into tiny thumbnails (see below). As soon as you stop recording, all these thumbnail images get uploaded in one go and the process is actually very efficient.

Once a screencast is uploaded online, it is ready for viewing from any computer that has a Flash plug-in.

GoView also provides an online basic editor that lets you trim the uninteresting portions from the screencast video in the browser itself. There’s a built-in title editor that can be used for adding chapters in the video or even for annotation.

Web based screencast editor

There’re a few other things that you’ll like about GoView. It records video at full screen but the file size remains within reasonable limits without much sacrifice in quality. Here’s a sample screencast of Microsoft PowerPoint I recorded using GoView - experience the video full screen.

Web publishers can password protect their screencast videos and there’s also an option to download recorded screencasts in MP4 format in case you want to upload the same video onto YouTube or another video sharing site.

The downside of using GoView is that can’t only record full desktop screen and not a specific window. Second, there’s no option to embed screencast videos in web pages - this limitation might turn off lot of web publishers.

GoView - Screencast Player

The other desktop alternative to GoView is Jing but that it can only record in the SWF format unless you go pro.

