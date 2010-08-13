Edit Photos on the iPad with Photoshop Express

Photoshop Express, the free version of Adobe Photoshop that lets make minor edits to your photographs, is now available on the iPad and it’s awesome!

Photoshop Express is not only equipped with basic image editing tools like crop and rotate, but you may also apply quite a few impressive effects to your photographs like blur or that warm vintage look. You can also make color adjustments to your photographs by simply dragging your fingers across the screen.

Once you are done editing the photograph, you may either save it your iPad’s photo album or you can directly post it to your Facebook wall through the Photoshop Express app itself.

You can download Photoshop Express for free from itunes.apple.com.

Troubleshooting Photoshop Express

If you have trouble running Photoshop Express on your iPad, simply change the orientation of your iPad from landscape to portrait and re-launch the app. Once the app is running, you may again switch to landscape mode as it’s more suitable for editing photographs.

