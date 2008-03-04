Create Your Windows XP Installer CD with All Hotfixes Since XP SP2

Windows XP SP3 may be just round the corner and is expected to include all hotfixes ever issued by Microsoft since XP SP2.

But if you are not in a mood to wait and urgently need a Windows XP installer CD with all the hotfixes included, the XP SP2 update pack created by Ryan VanderMeulen will help you.

Ryan’s XP SP2 Pack weighs just around 50 MB and includes every hotfix, security patch released after XP SP2. You download and unzip the pack, then point it to the i386 directory of your XP installer and click Integrate.

Once the integration is complete, you just have to burn that XP SP2 folder to a CD and you are done. This is much like the AutoPatcher project that was discontinued after a legal threat from Microsoft.

RyanVM SP2 Update Pack | FAQ | Know Your Windows Version