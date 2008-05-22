Microsoft Office 2007 SP2 Adds a PDF Writer to Word, Excel, PowerPoint, etc.

Here’s a quick summary of upcoming changes in Microsoft Office 2007 SP2 with regards to document formats:

1 . With Office 2007 SP2, you will be able save documents to Adobe PDF format without requiring external plug-ins.

Microsoft Office 2007 will still not be able to read content from your PDF files so Adobe Reader is safe.

2 . Like PDF, Office 2007 will also let you save documents in ODF format which is used by OpenOffice and is supported by almost every web office suite.

3 . Unlike PDF, you will be able to open OpenOffice documents in Office 2007 for reading and editing.

4 . Office 2007 customers will get an open to set OpenOffice as the default document format. That means when you hit Ctrl+S inside Microsoft Word, the first choice will be .odt.

5 . The expected release date for Microsoft Office Service Pack 2 is 1H 2009. Read technical analysis of SP2 by Matusow and Doug Mahugh.