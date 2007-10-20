Security Updates, Patches and Hotfixes Released Since Windows XP SP2

If you install Windows XP SP2 on a new computer and then connect to Windows Update website for checking updates, the following patches/hotfixes will be downloaded to your computer. They will all be rolled up in Windows XP SP3.

The AutoPatcher project would provide all the post XP SP2 updates in a neat installer but that’s discontinued now. [ Download not include updates for Microsoft Office 2007 ]

Downloading Security Update for Windows XP (KB873339) (update 1 of 84)… done! Downloading Critical Update for Windows XP (KB886185) (update 2 of 84)… done! Downloading Security Update for Windows XP (KB885836) (update 3 of 84)… done! Downloading Security Update for Windows XP (KB888302) (update 4 of 84)… done! Downloading Security Update for Windows Messenger (KB887472) (update 5 of 84)… done! Downloading Security Update for Windows XP (KB891781) (update 6 of 84)… done! Downloading Security Update for Windows XP (KB885835) (update 7 of 84)… done! Downloading Security Update for Windows XP (KB896428) (update 8 of 84)… done! Downloading Security Update for Windows XP (KB901214) (update 9 of 84)… done! Downloading Security Update for Windows XP (KB890859) (update 10 of 84)… done! Downloading Security Update for Windows XP (KB896358) (update 11 of 84)… done! Downloading Security Update for Windows XP (KB893756) (update 12 of 84)… done! Downloading Security Update for Windows XP (KB899591) (update 13 of 84)… done! Downloading Security Update for Windows XP (KB899587) (update 14 of 84)… done! Downloading Security Update for Windows XP (KB896423) (update 15 of 84)… done! Downloading Update for Windows XP (KB894391) (update 16 of 84)… done! Downloading Security Update for Windows XP (KB902400) (update 17 of 84)… done! Downloading Security Update for Windows XP (KB901017) (update 18 of 84)… done! Downloading Security Update for Windows XP (KB905414) (update 19 of 84)… done! Downloading Security Update for Windows XP (KB905749) (update 20 of 84)… done! Downloading Security Update for Windows XP (KB900725) (update 21 of 84)… done! Downloading Update for Windows XP (KB910437) (update 22 of 84)… done! Downloading Security Update for Windows XP (KB904706) (update 23 of 84)… done! Downloading Security Update for Windows XP (KB908519) (update 24 of 84)… done! Downloading Security Update for Windows XP (KB911927) (update 25 of 84)… done! Downloading Security Update for Windows Media Player Plug-in (KB911564) (update 26 of 84)… done! Downloading Security Update for Windows XP (KB911562) (update 27 of 84)… done! Downloading Update for Windows XP (KB900485) (update 28 of 84)… done! Downloading Security Update for Windows XP (KB908531) (update 29 of 84)… done! Downloading Security Update for Windows XP (KB914389) (update 30 of 84)… done! Downloading Security Update for Windows XP (KB917344) (update 31 of 84)… done! Downloading Security Update for Windows XP (KB918439) (update 32 of 84)… done! Downloading Security Update for Windows XP (KB913580) (update 33 of 84)… done! Downloading Security Update for Windows XP (KB917953) (update 34 of 84)… done! Downloading Security Update for Windows XP (KB911280) (update 35 of 84)… done! Downloading Security Update for Windows XP (KB914388) (update 36 of 84)… done! Downloading Security Update for Windows XP (KB920670) (update 37 of 84)… done! Downloading Security Update for Windows XP (KB920683) (update 38 of 84)… done! Downloading Update for Windows XP (KB922582) (update 39 of 84)… done! Downloading Update for Windows XP (KB916595) (update 40 of 84)… done! Downloading Security Update for Windows XP (KB919007) (update 41 of 84)… done! Downloading Security Update for Windows XP (KB920685) (update 42 of 84)… done! Downloading Update for Windows XP (KB920872) (update 43 of 84)… done! Downloading Security Update for Windows XP (KB923414) (update 44 of 84)… done! Downloading Security Update for Windows XP (KB924496) (update 45 of 84)… done! Downloading Security Update for Windows XP (KB923191) (update 46 of 84)… done! Downloading Security Update for Windows XP (KB922819) (update 47 of 84)… done! Downloading Security Update for Windows XP (KB924270) (update 48 of 84)… done! Downloading Security Update for Flash Player (KB923789) (update 49 of 84)… done! Downloading Security Update for Windows XP (KB923980) (update 50 of 84)… done! Downloading Security Update for Windows XP (KB926255) (update 51 of 84)… done! Downloading Security Update for Windows XP (KB928255) (update 52 of 84)… done! Downloading Security Update for Windows XP (KB928843) (update 53 of 84)… done! Downloading Security Update for Windows XP (KB927802) (update 54 of 84)… done! Downloading Security Update for Windows XP (KB924667) (update 55 of 84)… done! Downloading Security Update for Windows XP (KB927779) (update 56 of 84)… done! Downloading Security Update for Windows XP (KB918118) (update 57 of 84)… done! Downloading Security Update for Windows XP (KB926436) (update 58 of 84)… done! Downloading Security Update for Windows XP (KB925902) (update 59 of 84)… done! Downloading Security Update for Windows XP (KB931784) (update 60 of 84)… done! Downloading Security Update for Windows XP (KB930178) (update 61 of 84)… done! Downloading Security Update for Windows XP (KB931261) (update 62 of 84)… done! Downloading Security Update for Windows XP (KB932168) (update 63 of 84)… done! Downloading Security Update for Windows XP (KB890046) (update 64 of 84)… done! Downloading Security Update for Windows XP (KB920213) (update 65 of 84)… done! Downloading Update for Windows XP (KB930916) (update 66 of 84)… done! Downloading Update for Windows XP (KB927891) (update 67 of 84)… done! Downloading Cumulative Security Update for Outlook Express for Windows XP (KB929123) (update 68 of 84)… done! Downloading Security Update for Windows XP (KB935840) (update 69 of 84)… done! Downloading Security Update for Windows XP (KB935839) (update 70 of 84)… done! Downloading Security Update for Windows Media Player 6.4 (KB925398) (update 71 of 84)… done! Downloading Update for Windows XP (KB936357) (update 72 of 84)… done! Downloading Update for Windows XP (KB938828) (update 73 of 84)… done! Downloading Security Update for Windows XP (KB921503) (update 74 of 84)… done! Downloading Security Update for Windows XP (KB938829) (update 75 of 84)… done! Downloading Security Update for Windows Media Player 9 (KB936782) (update 76 of 84)… done! Downloading Security Update for Windows XP (KB938127) (update 77 of 84)… done! Downloading Update for Windows XP (KB933360) (update 78 of 84)… done! Downloading Security Update for Windows XP (KB936021) (update 79 of 84)… done! Downloading Security Update for Windows XP (KB923689) (update 80 of 84)… done! Downloading Security Update for Windows XP (KB933729) (update 81 of 84)… done! Downloading Cumulative Security Update for Internet Explorer 6 for Windows XP (KB939653) (update 82 of 84)… done! Downloading Security Update for Outlook Express for Windows XP (KB941202) (update 83 of 84)… done! Downloading Windows Malicious Software Removal Tool - October 2007 (KB890830) (update 84 of 84)… done! Initializing installation… done!