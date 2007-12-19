Windows XP SP3 RC Now on Microsoft Download Center

Amit Agarwal
By Amit Agarwal
Published on 2007-12-19
Microsoft has just added the Windows XP Service Pack 3 (release candidate) installer to their download website.

This Windows XP SP3 installer weighs around 336 MB and includes all patches, bug fixes and security updates ever released by Microsoft since the launch of Windows XP OS.

Nothing major introduced in XP SP3 but there’s a new activation scheme which will not require a product key during XP installation on a new machine.

And unlike XP SP1 or SP2, you can easily uninstall XP SP3 from your PC using the Add Remove programs module.

Release notes for XP SP3 | Download Link [windowsxp-kb936929-sp3-x86-enu.exe]

Published in: xp

