Download Internet Explorer 8 from Microsoft Website (IE 8 Beta 1)

Published on 2008-03-05
Microsoft has released the first public beta of Internet Explorer 8 for Windows Vista and Windows XP SP2.

Following are the download links for IE8 mentioned on the Microsoft IE8 Readiness website.

1. Internet Explorer 8 Beta 1 for Window XP SP2

2. Internet Explorer 8 Beta 1 for Windows Vista

This release is essentially for people who want to make sure that their websites or web applications do not breaking in the upcoming IE 8 release that contains some key changes.

Update: The download links for IE8 were returning a 404 at the time of writing this story but am sure that’s just a temporary glitch.

