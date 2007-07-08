Download FileMaker 9 Pro Database for Windows or Mac

FileMaker Pro 9, the popular database for Mac and Windows, is now available for download and purchase. The software is available in different editiions including Filemaker 9 Server and Filemaker 9 Pro Advanced.

This version also offers data import-export tools for integration of other databases including SQL server, MySQL and Oracle databases as if data from these were in FileMaker data format.

FileMaker 9 has a Quick Start Screen to remember your favorite  databases so you can open them instantly. Send Link makes it easier to share FileMaker Pro databases via a clickable email link. Append to PDF feature appends multiple database reports into one PPDF file for easier distribution.

FileMaker 9 work with Windows Vista and is a universal binary for the Mac.

With the new PHP features of FileMaker Server and FileMaker Pro 9 Advanced both users and Web developers can publish information to external websites, gather information from Web visitors, and create new solutions combining a Web-based front-end with a rich, FileMaker Pro back-end.

