Download Autodesk 3ds Max for 3D Modeling

Autodesk 3D Studio 3ds Max 2008 for 3D Animation and Modeling. 3ds Max 2008 runs on Windows Vista and XP Pro (XP Home SP2 is not supported).

The full working 30-day trial of 3ds Max 2008 is now available on the Autodesk website. The trial download of 3ds Max 10 includes both 32- and 64-bit versions and help files.

Download 3ds Max 2008 here. Earlier, Autodesk would let you opt for a 3ds Max 2008 DVD instead of exhausting the internet bandwidth but looks like the DVD option is not being offered for the new release of 3d studio max 2008.