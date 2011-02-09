Flash Player 10.2 is Here!

Adobe today released the final version of Flash Player 10.2 that contains several bug fixes and some new features.

First, the Flash Player now supports full screen mode even when you are working with multiple monitors. That means you can watch a video in full screen on one display and continue working on your Word document on the other screen.

The other big enhancement is support for Stage Video which, in simple English, means that the Flash Player can now playback HD video while using less CPU resources. Google is already working to support Stage Video playbacks on YouTube.com and once that’s live, you should be able to play those 1080p videos without affecting system performance.

You can grab the new Flash Player from adobe.com – it is available for Windows, Mac, and Linux systems. Also see the release notes page for a complete list of fixes that have gone into Flash Player 10.2.

If you have trouble installing Flash Player 10.2, you may try uninstalling the previous version before installing the new release.

A sample HD clip (after you hit play, set resolution to 1080p)