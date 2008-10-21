The Hidden Connection Between Windows and Google Chrome Logo

Amit Agarwal
By Amit Agarwal
Published on 2008-10-21
T

google chrome colors

Did the Windows logo had a role to play in the logo design of Google Chrome? Maybe the color scheme. Image Credit: oneBlog

Published in: Google Chrome - inspiration - logo - Windows

You’ll also like:

Looking for something? Find here!

Meet the Author

Web Geek, Tech Columnist
A
Amit Agarwal

Amit Agarwal is a Google Developer Expert in GSuite and Google Apps Script. He holds an engineering degree in Computer Science (I.I.T.) and is the first professional blogger in India. Read more on Lifehacker and YourStory

Get in touch