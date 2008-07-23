Use Sleipnir Web Browser as Portable Internet Explorer

Amit Agarwal
By Amit Agarwal
Published on 2008-07-23
U

change-browserYou may have never heard of Sleipnir but it is one of the most popular web browser in Japan that is now also available in English.

The browser is extremely fast and supports the rendering engine of both IE & Firefox so you can change engines on the fly if you encounter a website that supports only one particular engine.

Here are some screenshots of Sleipnir:

sleipnir-picture 

Almost every feature in Sleipnir is customizable and the browser is therefore especially popular among geeks and advanced users who can fine-tune it according to their needs.

When you select some text on a web page, there’s a nice magnification lens that appears after a brief interval allowing you to do more things with that text selection.

sleipnir-text-selection 

IDG says that Sleipnir has a 9% share in the web browser market of Japan. I’ll probably not dump IE, Firefox or Opera for Sleipnir browser but it’s definitely a good attempt and worth keeping a watch.

And for mobile profession who like to carry their computer on a USB Drive, the portable edition of Sleipnir (download page) may just do the trick - it runs on the IE engine by default though you also have the option to use the Firefox Gecko engine.

Published in: ie - portable - review - usb

You’ll also like:

Looking for something? Find here!

Meet the Author

Web Geek, Tech Columnist
A
Amit Agarwal

Amit Agarwal is a Google Developer Expert in GSuite and Google Apps Script. He holds an engineering degree in Computer Science (I.I.T.) and is the first professional blogger in India. Read more on Lifehacker and YourStory

Get in touch