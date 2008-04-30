How to Uninstall MSN Toolbar in Internet Explorer

If you want to remove and uninstall the MSN Toolbar from Internet Explorer, follow these steps:
Uninstall MSN Toolbar in Windows XP
- Click Start, and then click Run.
- Type appwiz.cpl, and then press ENTER.
- In the Currently installed programs list, click MSN Toolbar, and then click Remove.
- Follow the on-screen instructions.
Remove MSN IE Toolbar in Windows Vista
- Click Start, and then click in the Start Search box.
- Type appwiz.cpl, and then press ENTER.
- In the Uninstall or change program list, click MSN Toolbar, and then click Uninstall.
- Follow the on-screen instructions.