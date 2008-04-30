How to Uninstall MSN Toolbar in Internet Explorer

If you want to remove and uninstall the MSN Toolbar from Internet Explorer, follow these steps:

Uninstall MSN Toolbar in Windows XP

  1. Click Start, and then click Run.
  2. Type appwiz.cpl, and then press ENTER.
  3. In the Currently installed programs list, click MSN Toolbar, and then click Remove.
  4. Follow the on-screen instructions.

Remove MSN IE Toolbar in Windows Vista

  1. Click Start, and then click in the Start Search box.
  2. Type appwiz.cpl, and then press ENTER.
  3. In the Uninstall or change program list, click MSN Toolbar, and then click Uninstall.
  4. Follow the on-screen instructions.
