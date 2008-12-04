Find and Replace for Firefox

Amit Agarwal
By Amit Agarwal
Published on 2008-12-04
F

Find-and-Replace is an invaluable feature that most text-editors provide. Unfortunately while using Firefox for editing tasks, there is no such native alternative. But now there is FoxReplace, a Firefox extension, which adds find-and-replace functionality not just to text boxes and text areas, but also to entire web pages.

The simplest way to use this extension is to press Shift+F2, and enter the search string and replace string.

There are other advanced features like substitution lists, auto replace on page load and replacing URLs or images. Thanks Lifehacker

Published in: Mozilla Firefox

You’ll also like:

Looking for something? Find here!

Meet the Author

Web Geek, Tech Columnist
A
Amit Agarwal

Amit Agarwal is a Google Developer Expert in GSuite and Google Apps Script. He holds an engineering degree in Computer Science (I.I.T.) and is the first professional blogger in India. Read more on Lifehacker and YourStory

Get in touch