With Google Earth installed, your kids can now take a virtual 3D tour of the beautiful Disneyland Resort in Paris much like Peter Pan.

Assuming that you have the latest version of Google Earth on your machine, just search for “Disneyland Paris” in the “Fly to” bar at the top left, click any of the Mickey Mouse icons and you’re all set to explore every inch of the magical Disney world and Walt Disney Studios in detail. Some screenshots.