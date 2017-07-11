Privacy Policy - Save Gmail to Google Drive

Why Add-on Needs Permission to Access your Google Account

The Save Emails Add-on requires access to certain services in your Google Account. Here we explain why these permissions are required and how the add-on manages your data.

Google Add-ons Permissions Explained

1 . See, edit, create and delete all of your Google Drive files

The add-on saves your Gmail messages and file attachments to the selected folder in Google Drive. It includes a File picker to help you select a folder in Google Drive where the emails should be saved. The add-on also lets you overwrite existing files with new files received in your email. It neither reads your files nor will it ever delete any file. It only saves new files received from Gmail.

2 . See, edit, create and delete your spreadsheets in Google Drive

The add-on is available inside a Google Spreadsheet and you manage all the settings from inside Google Sheets. The add-ons also logs all activity in a Google Spreadsheet so you have a central log of every email and file saved by the addon. It will never delete any spreadsheet in your Drive.

3 . Manage mailbox labels

The add-on lets you select any Gmail label (folder) from the list of available labels and saves all emails inside that label to your Google Drive Folder. It only reads the list of your Gmail labels and will never delete or modify any label.

4 . View and modify but not delete your email

The add-on needs access to your email read the message body, the header and save them as PDF files in your Google Drive. It will only read your email and never delete or send any email. It applies the label “Saved” to email messages that have been saved to your Google Drive and thus needs permissions to modify the email.

5 . Connect to an external service

Some email messages contain images that are hosted on external websites. The add-on needs to download these images for embedding them in the PDF file and it therefore needs permissions to connect to that website (service).

6. Allow this application to run when you are not present

The add-on saves emails in the background even while your computer is turned off. It create a time-based clock trigger that executes automatically at specific intervals on Google servers.

7 . Display and run third-party web content in prompts and sidebars inside Google applications

The add-on is available inside your Google Spreadsheet contained in a sidebar. You can manage all the rules and manually run the download process from the sidebar.

Save Gmail to Google Drive - Privacy Policy

Please read our privacy policy.

The app will not collect your information only with your consent; it only collects the minimum amount of information that is necessary to operate the add-on.

No humans will read any of your data including email messages. If you require technical help, the app may ask you to share your add-on settings with the developer for support.

The app will not store your data on non-Google servers. All your settings are stored on Google servers inside the property store of the Google project associated with the addon.

The app will not use any of your data for market research, advertising, serving personalized content, retargeting, or recommendations.

The App will only use access to read, and modify Gmail message bodies (including attachments), metadata, headers, and settings to download emails to your Google Drive and will not use your data for any other purpose.

We will not transfer or share your information with others unless doing so is necessary to provide and improve these features, comply with applicable law, or as part of a merger, acquisition, or sale of assets.

Google sign-in will authenticate your identity and provide you the option to share certain personal information with us such as your email address. The information you provide is held in strict confidence. We collect this information to generate your user license, send payment receipts and communicate with the user about product updates.

If your personal information changes, or if you no longer desire our service, you may delete or deactivate it by uninstalling our Google add-on or by contacting us. We will respond to your request within 5 business days.

We use other third parties payment processor, such as PayPal, Instamojo, Paddle, WooCommerce and Stripe, to bill you for services and a live chat service to assist you if you have questions while using our website or regarding your order. We neither store nor have access to your credit card details.

If you have any questions or suggestions regarding our privacy policy, please contact us via email at amit@labnol.org.