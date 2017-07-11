How to Download Gmail Messages in Google Team Drive Folders

Published in: Download Gmail to Google Drive

The Save Emails add-on can download email messages from Gmail into regular Google Drive folders as well as any folder inside Google Team Drives.

This step-by-step tutorial explains how to set any folder inside Google Team Drive as the target for your Gmail messages.

Step 1: Go to your Google Drive, open any Team Drive that you are a member of and create a new folder inside this Team Drive.

Step 2: Once the folder is created, double click the folder name to open it inside Drive. Go to the address bar of your browser and copy the folder link of this folder.

Step 3: Inside the Google Sheet, go to Addons > Save Emails > Create New Rule and paste the path of the Google Drive folder inside the folder input field.

The Gmail addon will now save files inside the Google Team Drive folder.

We need to manually specify the path of the Google Drive Folder since the Google File Picker doesn’t support Team Drive yet.