Google Search by Image

Google’s ‘search by image’ feature is only available for desktop computers and not on mobile devices and tablets. Thus, if a friend has sent you an image on WhatsApp or Facebook that you’d like to verify, you’ll have to first tranfer the photograph to a desktop and then perform a reverse search. Too much work, right?

With Reverse Photos, you can perform reverse image searches on mobile phones in few easy steps. Just click the “Upload Image” button and choose an image from the photo gallery of your phone. Next click “Show Matching Images” and it will feed your photo into Google’s image database and show visually similar photos.