Image Search & Privacy

Reverse Search is useful for verifying the source of photographs, WhatsApp images , screenshots and Internet memes. Tinder and Facebook users have usedSearch by Image to research profile pictures of their potential dates, travellers use it for finding the photo's location while matrimonial sites use reverse search to detect fake uploads.

All your uploaded images are hosted anonymously on the Google Cloud and cannot be discovered by other users. All photos are automatically deleted from cloud storage within few hours of uploading.