Top 5 Features of Gmail Mail Merge
- Unique File Attachments — Send different files to different recipients, directly from Google Drive.
- Schedule & Send Later — Compose your emails now and send them at a later date and time, automatically.
- Track Email Opens — Know when your email messages are read, by whom and when.
- Track Link Clicks — Know which web links are getting clicked by your recipients and when.
- Supports Gmail Aliases — Send emails on behalf of any another email address that is your alias in Gmail.