Frequently Asked Questions
1. What defines a 'user' of Mail Merge?
A user is the same as a Google Account email address. The product is licensed per Google Account and you can use it on any computer as long as you are signed in with the same email address.
2. Is Mail Merge for Gmail verified by Google?
The source code of the addon is evaluated by Bishop Fox and Google has certified it.
3. How does Mail Merge handle my data?
Mail Merges only requires permissions to send emails on behalf of your Gmail account and none of your data is shared or uploaded anywhere.