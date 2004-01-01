What is YouTube Playlist Copier

The YouTube copier tool lets you create a copy of any YouTube video playlist into your own YouTube account in 2 easy steps. You can duplicate your own playlists or clone the videos of someone else's YouTube playlist in your own YouTube channel.

How to Copy Video Playlists

Simply sign-in with your YouTube account and then enter the URL of any YouTube Playlist that you wish to clone. You can set the privacy of the cloned playlist as public (visible to everyone), private (visible only to you) or unlisted (visible to people who have the playlist link).

Merge YouTube Playlists

In addition to copying other playlists into your own YouTube account, you can also use the copier tool to merge someone else's playlist with any of your existing playlist.

There are no restrictions and you can copy any number of YouTube playlists to your channel. The tool has no affiliation with Google or YouTube and uses the official YouTube API v3 to make playlist copies.