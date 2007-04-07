Tips and tutorials for Microsoft PowerPoint
1. Create Comic Books with Microsoft PowerPoint
2. Embed Social Sharing Buttons in your SlideShare Presentations
3. How to Insert YouTube Videos in PowerPoint
4. Build your own Teleprompter with PowerPoint
5. Create Impressive Photo Effects in PowerPoint
6. Create Beautiful Icons in PowerPoint from Clip Art
7. View All Your Notes While Making a Presentation
8. Add Animated Charts to your PowerPoint Presentations
9. Publish your PowerPoint Slides to YouTube
10. Trim your PowerPoint Presentations with 10/40
11. PowerPoint Viewer for People Who Don't Have Office 2010
12. Embed YouTube Videos in PowerPoint Slides
13. Turn your Mouse into a Laser Pointer During Presentations
14. How to Remove Backgrounds from Images in PowerPoint
15. SlideShare Presentations without the Flash Player
16. How to Create a Timeline Effect in PowerPoint
17. Follow the Line Animation in PowerPoint
18. How to Make Scrolling Credits in PowerPoint
19. Typewriter Effect in Microsoft PowerPoint
20. Sharing One Computer with the Whole Classroom
21. Edit Videos with PowerPoint 2010
22. Embed Web Videos in PowerPoint Presentations
23. Convert PowerPoint Presentations into DVD-Quality Video
24. Use Google Docs as a Batch PDF Converter
25. How to Embed YouTube Videos in PowerPoint
26. Make a Twitter Background Image with PowerPoint or Keynote
27. Add Live Web Pages to your PowerPoint Presentations
28. Adobe Presenter 7 for Microsoft PowerPoint - Review
29. How to Download PowerPoint Presentations from SlideShare
30. Read Books at Work While Boss Thinks You're Working on a PowerPoint Presentation
31. How to Begin a PowerPoint Presentation by saying Thank You
32. Synchronize PowerPoint Presentations With Video
33. How to Convert PowerPoint Presentations to Video
34. Edit Clip Art Images inside PowerPoint Presentations
35. When Making a Live PowerPoint Presentation Using SlideShare
36. PowerPoint Presentation Tips - Avoid Last Minute Surprises
37. Google Docs Presentations vs Microsoft PowerPoint
38. Web Based PowerPoint Presentations: Upload and Host PPT Slideshows
39. PowerPoint Presentation Tips from Don McMillan
40. Tips for MS PowerPoint