How to Specify Scheduled Date and Time with Mail Merge

Mail Merge for Gmail includes an email scheduler to help you send your merge campaigns at a later date and time automatically. Internally, the Google add-on create a trigger (like a cron job) that gets activated around the scheduled time and sends the pending email(s) from the queue.

To get started, install Gmail Merge if you haven’t done so already. Now open the Google Sheet, go to Add-ons > Mail Merge with Attachments > Create Merge template.

Your Mail Merge Google Sheet should have a column titled “Scheduled Date.” This is where you need enter the scheduled date and time for merge and the messages will be sent to the recipient’s email address specified in the corresponding row at that time.

If you are getting a date format error while configuring mail merge, it is likely that the Scheduled Date column is incorrectly formatted.

To resolve the error, select the Scheduled Date column, go to Format menu, choose Number and then choose Date time from the menu. The column will be formatted as date time and you can simply enter dates like Aug 1 or Jun 12 10:30 pm and they’ll be converted to the correct format.

You can specify date and time in a Google Sheet in multiple ways depending on your locale. There’s no standard format but here’s how you can determine which date and time format should be used with your Google Sheet.

Go to any empty cell in the Google Sheet, double-click to edit the cell, type =NOW() and press enter. It will show you the correct format for your Google Sheet that you can use in the Scheduled Date column of Mail Merge sheet.

My Emails go out immediately, not getting scheduled

Please ensure that the scheduled time is at least an hour or two from the current date or time. You cannot schedule an email to go out in the next, say, 10 minutes.

Email scheduled with Mail merge go out based on the timezone of your Google Spreadsheet. To ensure that your spreadsheet timezone matches your actual time zone, go to File > Spreadsheet Settings and confirm the value in the drop-down.