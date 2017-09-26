Mail Merge for Gmail - Privacy Policy

The Mail Merge add-on requires you to grant permissions to several services associated with your Google Account. It uses the simple and secure OAuth 2 protocol to get data from the user’s Google account and does not have access to your account password.

Here’s a summary of the permissions that the add-on requires and why does it require access to these services.

Mail Merge with Attachments - Permissions Explained

View your email messages and settings - The add-on needs to connect to your Gmail account to fetch the Gmail drafts that will be used as templates for Mail Merge. It also needs to read the aliases connected with your Gmail account for sending emails.

Send emails on your behalf - The add-on sends emails through your Gmail account and you can send on behalf of any email address that is connected as an alias to your Gmail account.

Manage drafts and send emails - The Mail Merge add-on lets you create one or more Gmail drafts from existing templates. It also needs to read the Gmail drafts in your account that will be used as templates for Mail Merge.

View and manage the files in your Google Drive - The add-on can pull files and documents from your Google Drive for inserting as attachments in your emails. You also have the option to upload files from the computer to Google Drive that will be sent as attachments. The add-on will never delete any file from the Drive.

Manage your contacts - You can import your Google Contacts into the Google Spreadsheet with the Mail Merge add-on. It requires access to fetch the contacts and write them to the sheet. It will never delete or edit any contact in your Google Contacts.

View and manage your spreadsheets in Google Drive - All the mail merge data and settings are contained in a Google Spreadsheet. The add-on needs to connect to the Spreadsheet service to read the email addresses and configuration for sending merges.

Send email as you - The main job of the Mail Merge application is to send emails. Thus it requires permissions to send emails on your behalf.

Connect to an external service - When you buy a Mail Merge licenses, it connects to the external vendor to verify your payment and activate the product.

Allow this application to run when you are not present - Mail Merge can send scheduled emails and it does so by running a cron job in the background that will run even while the spreadsheet is closed.

Display and run third-party web content in prompts and sidebars inside Google applications – The add-on settings can be managed via the sidebar available inside your Google Sheets.

Mail Merge with Attachments – Privacy Policy

Please read our privacy policy.

The app will not collect your information only with your consent; it only collects the minimum amount of information that is necessary to operate the add-on.

No humans will read any of your data including email messages. If you require technical help, the app may ask you to share your add-on settings with the developer for support.

The app will not store your data on non-Google servers. All your settings are stored on Google servers inside the property store of the Google project associated with the addon.

The app will not use any of your data for market research, advertising, serving personalized content, retargeting, or recommendations.

The App will only use access to Gmail to send emails on your behalf and will not use your data for any other purpose.

We will not transfer or share your information with others unless doing so is necessary to provide and improve these features, comply with applicable law, or as part of a merger, acquisition, or sale of assets.

Google sign-in will authenticate your identity and provide you the option to share certain personal information with us such as your email address. The information you provide is held in strict confidence. We collect this information to generate your user license, send payment receipts and communicate with the user about product updates.

If your personal information changes, or if you no longer desire our service, you may delete or deactivate it by uninstalling our Google add-on or by contacting us. We will respond to your request within 5 business days.

We use other third parties payment processor, such as PayPal, Instamojo, Paddle, WooCommerce, and Stripe, to bill you for services and live chat service to assist you if you have questions while using our website or regarding your order. We neither store nor have access to your credit card details.

If you have any questions or suggestions regarding our privacy policy, please contact us via email at amit@labnol.org.