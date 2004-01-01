Hello World: The remark Kitchen Sink

ok 2

Photo by Joshua Earle via Unsplash

Note how all headlines below show an anchor link when you hover them? That's gatsby-remark-autolink-headers up all MarkdownRemark headers with anchor links for us.

Markdown in Gatsby

Markdown parsing in Gatsby is done with gatsby-transformer-remark, which uses the excellent remark under the hood.\ Alongside remark we also use gatsby-remark-smartypants, which provides smart punctuation through retext-smartypants.

The examples on this page cover the basic Markdown syntax and are adapted from Markdown Here’s Cheatsheet (CC-BY).

This is intended as a quick reference and showcase. For more complete info, see John Gruber’s original spec and the GitHub-flavored Markdown info page.

Table of Contents

Headers Emphasis Lists Links Images Tables Footnotes Blockquotes Inline HTML Horizontal Rule Line Breaks

Headers

# H1 ## H2 ### H3 #### H4 ##### H5 ###### H6 Alternatively, for H1 and H2, an underline-ish style: Alt-H1 ====== Alt-H2 ------

H1

H2

H3

H4

H5

H6

Alternatively, for H1 and H2, an underline-ish style:

Emphasis

Emphasis, aka italics, with *asterisks* or _underscores_. Strong emphasis, aka bold, with **asterisks** or __underscores__. Combined emphasis with **asterisks and _underscores_**. Strikethrough uses two tildes. ~~Scratch this.~~

Emphasis, aka italics, with asterisks or underscores.

Strong emphasis, aka bold, with asterisks or underscores.

Combined emphasis with asterisks and underscores.

Strikethrough uses two tildes. Scratch this.

Lists

In this example, leading and trailing spaces are shown with with dots: ⋅

1. First ordered list item 2. Another item ⋅⋅⋅⋅* Unordered sub-list. 1. Actual numbers don't matter, just that it's a number ⋅⋅⋅⋅1. Ordered sub-list 4. And another item. ⋅⋅⋅You can have properly indented paragraphs within list items. Notice the blank line above, and the leading spaces (at least one, but we'll use three here to also align the raw Markdown). ⋅⋅⋅To have a line break without a paragraph, you will need to use two trailing spaces.⋅⋅ ⋅⋅⋅Note that this line is separate, but within the same paragraph.⋅⋅ * Unordered list can use asterisks - Or minuses + Or pluses

First ordered list item Another item Unordered sub-list. Actual numbers don’t matter, just that it’s a number Ordered sub-list And another item.

You can have properly indented paragraphs within list items. Notice the blank line above, and the leading spaces (at least one, but we’ll use three here to also align the raw Markdown).

To have a line break without a paragraph, you will need to use two trailing spaces.\ Note that this line is separate, but within the same paragraph.

Unordered list can use asterisks

Or minuses

Or pluses

There are two ways to create links.

[I'm an inline-style link](https://www.google.com) [I'm an inline-style link with title](https://www.google.com "Google's Homepage") [I'm a reference-style link][Arbitrary case-insensitive reference text] [I'm a relative reference to a repository file](../blob/master/LICENSE) [You can use numbers for reference-style link definitions][1] Or leave it empty and use the [link text itself]. URLs and URLs in angle brackets will automatically get turned into links. http://www.example.com or <http://www.example.com> and sometimes example.com (but not on GitHub, for example). Some text to show that the reference links can follow later. [arbitrary case-insensitive reference text]: https://www.mozilla.org [1]: http://slashdot.org [link text itself]: http://www.reddit.com

I’m an inline-style link

I’m an inline-style link with title

I’m a reference-style link

I’m a relative reference to a repository file

You can use numbers for reference-style link definitions

Or leave it empty and use the link text itself.

URLs and URLs in angle brackets will automatically get turned into links. http://www.example.com or http://www.example.com and sometimes example.com (but not on GitHub, for example).

Some text to show that the reference links can follow later.

Images

Here's our logo (hover to see the title text): Inline-style: ![alt text]('./../../assets/photo.jpg' "Logo Title Text 1") Reference-style: ![alt text][logo] [logo]: https://pbs.twimg.com/profile_images/875556871427375106/Xuq8DypK_bigger.jpg "Logo Title Text 2"

Here’s our logo (hover to see the title text):

Inline-style:

Reference-style:

Tables

Tables aren’t part of the core Markdown spec, but they are part of our implementation. They are an easy way of adding tables to your email — a task that would otherwise require copy-pasting from another application.

Colons can be used to align columns. | Tables | Are | Cool | | ------------- |:-------------:| -----:| | col 3 is | right-aligned | $1600 | | col 2 is | centered | $12 | | zebra stripes | are neat | $1 | There must be at least 3 dashes separating each header cell. The outer pipes (|) are optional, and you don't need to make the raw Markdown line up prettily. You can also use inline Markdown. Markdown | Less | Pretty --- | --- | --- *Still* | `renders` | **nicely** 1 | 2 | 3

Colons can be used to align columns.

Tables Are Cool col 3 is right-aligned $1600 col 2 is centered $12 zebra stripes are neat $1

There must be at least 3 dashes separating each header cell. The outer pipes (|) are optional, and you don’t need to make the raw Markdown line up prettily. You can also use inline Markdown.

Markdown Less Pretty Still renders nicely 1 2 3

Footnotes are also not a core feature of markdown, but they’re a common extension feature. The footnote syntax looks like this:

This line has a footnote [^1]. Scroll down or click the link to see it.

That renders like this:

This line has a footnote . Scroll down or click the link to see it.

Blockquotes

> Blockquotes are very handy in email to emulate reply text. > This line is part of the same quote. Quote break. > This is a very long line that will still be quoted properly when it wraps. Oh boy let's keep writing to make sure this is long enough to actually wrap for everyone. Oh, you can *put* **Markdown** into a blockquote.

Blockquotes are very handy in email to emulate reply text. This line is part of the same quote.

Quote break.

This is a very long line that will still be quoted properly when it wraps. Oh boy let’s keep writing to make sure this is long enough to actually wrap for everyone. Oh, you can put Markdown into a blockquote.

Inline HTML

You can also use raw HTML in your Markdown, and it’ll mostly work pretty well.

< dl > < dt > Definition list </ dt > < dd > Is something people use sometimes. </ dd > < dt > Markdown in HTML </ dt > < dd > Does *not* work **very** well. Use HTML < em > tags </ em > . </ dd > </ dl >

Definition list Is something people use sometimes. Markdown in HTML Does *not* work **very** well. Use HTML tags.

Horizontal Rule

Three or more... --- Hyphens *** Asterisks ___ Underscores

Three or more…

Hyphens

Asterisks

Underscores

Line Breaks

Here are some things to try out:

Here's a line for us to start with. This line is separated from the one above by two newlines, so it will be a *separate paragraph*. This line is also a separate paragraph, but... This line is only separated by a single newline, so it's a separate line in the *same paragraph*.

Here’s a line for us to start with.

This line is separated from the one above by two newlines, so it will be a separate paragraph.

This line is also begins a separate paragraph, but…\ This line is only separated by a single newline, so it’s a separate line in the same paragraph.