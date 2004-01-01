Hello World: The remark Kitchen Sink

ok 2
Photo by Joshua Earle via Unsplash
Note how all headlines below show an anchor link when you hover them?\
That’s gatsby-remark-autolink-headers aaa up all
MarkdownRemark headers
with anchor links for us.
Markdown in Gatsby
Markdown parsing in Gatsby is done with gatsby-transformer-remark, which uses the excellent remark under the hood.\ Alongside remark we also use gatsby-remark-smartypants, which provides smart punctuation through retext-smartypants.
The examples on this page cover the basic Markdown syntax and are adapted from Markdown Here’s Cheatsheet (CC-BY).
This is intended as a quick reference and showcase. For more complete info, see John Gruber’s original spec and the GitHub-flavored Markdown info page.
Table of Contents
Headers Emphasis Lists Links Images Tables Footnotes Blockquotes Inline HTML Horizontal Rule Line Breaks
Headers
# H1
## H2
### H3
#### H4
##### H5
###### H6
Alternatively, for H1 and H2, an underline-ish style:
Alt-H1
======
Alt-H2
------
H1
H2
H3
H4
H5
H6
Alternatively, for H1 and H2, an underline-ish style:
Alt-H1
Alt-H2
Emphasis
Emphasis, aka italics, with *asterisks* or _underscores_.
Strong emphasis, aka bold, with **asterisks** or __underscores__.
Combined emphasis with **asterisks and _underscores_**.
Strikethrough uses two tildes. ~~Scratch this.~~
Emphasis, aka italics, with asterisks or underscores.
Strong emphasis, aka bold, with asterisks or underscores.
Combined emphasis with asterisks and underscores.
Strikethrough uses two tildes.
Scratch this.
Lists
In this example, leading and trailing spaces are shown with with dots: ⋅
1. First ordered list item
2. Another item
⋅⋅⋅⋅* Unordered sub-list.
1. Actual numbers don't matter, just that it's a number
⋅⋅⋅⋅1. Ordered sub-list
4. And another item.
⋅⋅⋅You can have properly indented paragraphs within list items. Notice the blank line above, and the leading spaces (at least one, but we'll use three here to also align the raw Markdown).
⋅⋅⋅To have a line break without a paragraph, you will need to use two trailing spaces.⋅⋅
⋅⋅⋅Note that this line is separate, but within the same paragraph.⋅⋅
* Unordered list can use asterisks
- Or minuses
+ Or pluses
- First ordered list item
- Another item
- Unordered sub-list.
- Actual numbers don’t matter, just that it’s a number
- Ordered sub-list
- And another item.
You can have properly indented paragraphs within list items. Notice the blank line above, and the leading spaces (at least one, but we’ll use three here to also align the raw Markdown).
To have a line break without a paragraph, you will need to use two trailing spaces.\ Note that this line is separate, but within the same paragraph.
- Unordered list can use asterisks
- Or minuses
- Or pluses
Links
There are two ways to create links.
[I'm an inline-style link](https://www.google.com)
[I'm an inline-style link with title](https://www.google.com "Google's Homepage")
[I'm a reference-style link][Arbitrary case-insensitive reference text]
[I'm a relative reference to a repository file](../blob/master/LICENSE)
[You can use numbers for reference-style link definitions][1]
Or leave it empty and use the [link text itself].
URLs and URLs in angle brackets will automatically get turned into links.
http://www.example.com or <http://www.example.com> and sometimes
example.com (but not on GitHub, for example).
Some text to show that the reference links can follow later.
[arbitrary case-insensitive reference text]: https://www.mozilla.org
[1]: http://slashdot.org
[link text itself]: http://www.reddit.com
I’m an inline-style link with title
I’m a relative reference to a repository file
You can use numbers for reference-style link definitions
Or leave it empty and use the link text itself.
URLs and URLs in angle brackets will automatically get turned into links. http://www.example.com or http://www.example.com and sometimes example.com (but not on GitHub, for example).
Some text to show that the reference links can follow later.
Images
Here's our logo (hover to see the title text):
Inline-style:
![alt text]('./../../assets/photo.jpg' "Logo Title Text 1")
Reference-style:
![alt text][logo]
[logo]: https://pbs.twimg.com/profile_images/875556871427375106/Xuq8DypK_bigger.jpg "Logo Title Text 2"
Here’s our logo (hover to see the title text):
Inline-style:
Reference-style:
Tables
Tables aren’t part of the core Markdown spec, but they are part of our implementation. They are an easy way of adding tables to your email — a task that would otherwise require copy-pasting from another application.
Colons can be used to align columns.
| Tables | Are | Cool |
| ------------- |:-------------:| -----:|
| col 3 is | right-aligned | $1600 |
| col 2 is | centered | $12 |
| zebra stripes | are neat | $1 |
There must be at least 3 dashes separating each header cell.
The outer pipes (|) are optional, and you don't need to make the
raw Markdown line up prettily. You can also use inline Markdown.
Markdown | Less | Pretty
--- | --- | ---
*Still* | `renders` | **nicely**
1 | 2 | 3
Colons can be used to align columns.
|Tables
|Are
|Cool
|col 3 is
|right-aligned
|$1600
|col 2 is
|centered
|$12
|zebra stripes
|are neat
|$1
There must be at least 3 dashes separating each header cell. The outer pipes (|) are optional, and you don’t need to make the raw Markdown line up prettily. You can also use inline Markdown.
|Markdown
|Less
|Pretty
|Still
renders
|nicely
|1
|2
|3
Footnotes
Footnotes are also not a core feature of markdown, but they’re a common extension feature. The footnote syntax looks like this:
This line has a footnote [^1]. Scroll down or click the link to see it.
That renders like this:
This line has a footnote 1. Scroll down or click the link to see it.
Blockquotes
> Blockquotes are very handy in email to emulate reply text.
> This line is part of the same quote.
Quote break.
> This is a very long line that will still be quoted properly when it wraps. Oh boy let's keep writing to make sure this is long enough to actually wrap for everyone. Oh, you can *put* **Markdown** into a blockquote.
Blockquotes are very handy in email to emulate reply text. This line is part of the same quote.
Quote break.
This is a very long line that will still be quoted properly when it wraps. Oh boy let’s keep writing to make sure this is long enough to actually wrap for everyone. Oh, you can put Markdown into a blockquote.
Inline HTML
You can also use raw HTML in your Markdown, and it’ll mostly work pretty well.
<dl>
<dt>Definition list</dt>
<dd>Is something people use sometimes.</dd>
<dt>Markdown in HTML</dt>
<dd>Does *not* work **very** well. Use HTML <em>tags</em>.</dd>
</dl>
- Definition list
- Is something people use sometimes.
- Markdown in HTML
- Does *not* work **very** well. Use HTML tags.
Horizontal Rule
Three or more...
---
Hyphens
***
Asterisks
___
Underscores
Three or more…
Hyphens
Asterisks
Underscores
Line Breaks
Here are some things to try out:
Here's a line for us to start with.
This line is separated from the one above by two newlines, so it will be a *separate paragraph*.
This line is also a separate paragraph, but...
This line is only separated by a single newline, so it's a separate line in the *same paragraph*.
Here’s a line for us to start with.
This line is separated from the one above by two newlines, so it will be a separate paragraph.
This line is also begins a separate paragraph, but…\ This line is only separated by a single newline, so it’s a separate line in the same paragraph.
- The footnote appears at the bottom of the page↩