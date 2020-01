Should you sign-up for a @gmail.com email address or use the good old @yahoo.com email address? PC World shares the profile of typical users of these email addresses:

@yahoo.com - Non-IT-industry worker who has been too lazy to sign up for Gmail.

@gmail.com - 30-somethings who are trying to feel as cool as 20-somethings and who also hate Microsoft and have entrusted entirely too much of their personal information to those “Do No Evil” Google guys.

