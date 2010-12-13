The World's Best Presentations

Amit Agarwal
By Amit Agarwal
Published on 2010-12-13
T

SlideShare has announced the results for the World’s Best Presentation contest and here are the top three decks as decided by the jurors which included Guy Kawasaki, David Armano, Carmine Gallo (Present like Steve Jobs), Beth Kanter and Jane Hart.

If you look at them carefully, there are at least three elements common among all the winning entries – the use of large fonts, there’s very little amount of text used in slides and you’ll find no more than one picture in each slide and it often fills up the entire space.

[slideshare id=5602255&doc=smoke-theconvenienttruth-ep-101028211434-phpapp01]

[slideshare id=5652173&doc=you-suck-at-power-point-jesse-dee-101103032057-phpapp02]

[slideshare id=5456817&doc=sm-business-slideshare-101015214611-phpapp01]

Published in: Presentations

You’ll also like:

Looking for something? Find here!

Meet the Author

Web Geek, Tech Columnist
A
Amit Agarwal

Amit Agarwal is a Google Developer Expert in GSuite and Google Apps Script. He holds an engineering degree in Computer Science (I.I.T.) and is the first professional blogger in India. Read more on Lifehacker and YourStory

Get in touch