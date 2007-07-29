What To Do When Your Blog Content is Copied by Someone Else

Copyright Infringement - what options you have when some blog republishes content from your website without attribution, credit or permission.

When Someone Copies Your Blog Content ?

Scott explains in the video that the first step is to send a friendly email to the violator. [From my personal experience, the other party will delete your content  immediately in 95% of the cases.]

If the friendly email doesn’t work, send a Cease & Desist letter and the last step is a DMCA notice to the web host and the advertising partner of the blog (like Adsense).

