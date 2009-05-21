New Visual Search Engine Arranges Results in a Large Collage

Published on 2009-05-21
Search results for Google (above) and Microsoft (below)

Spezify is a new visual search engine that aggregates search results from multiples sources including Yahoo, Flickr photos, Twitter, Wikipedia, Amazon, eBay, etc. and then arranges all these results in one large & interactive collage.

You can navigate individual results on this collage in either direction with your mouse or keyboard. Other than having a unique layout, the typography and colors used to represent different sources of search data makes the results all the more appealing.

Worth spending some time but it can slow down the browser a bit. [via]

