Watch iTunes Video Podcasts in Flash Player without Quicktime

Amit Agarwal
By Amit Agarwal
Published on 2007-08-24
W

The main Flash Player developer at Adobe illustrates a uses of H.264 in Flash player 9 in addition to On2 VP6 Codec for playing Flash Video files:

You created a pod cast for iTunes and happily distribute over this channel. Now you want to add value to it and easily make it accessible over the web without special plug-ins, reaching an audience which does not have QuickTime installed. Well, this new feature will allow you to do this. You can take your existing podcast in .m4a format and present it on any web page through the Flash Player. Add more value by adding interactivity and branding if you want to. The possibilities are endless. Link.

Looking for something? Find here!

Meet the Author

Web Geek, Tech Columnist
A
Amit Agarwal

Amit Agarwal is a Google Developer Expert in GSuite and Google Apps Script. He holds an engineering degree in Computer Science (I.I.T.) and is the first professional blogger in India. Read more on Lifehacker and YourStory

Get in touch