Online Screen Reader for Websites - Web Anywhere

Web Anywhere is an online screen reader application that translates Web-based text to speech and reads the content aloud. It is designed to help visually impaired people browse websites without requiring any software.

Web Anywhere may be no substitute for desktop screen readers but offers other advantages – it can work with any browser or operating system and requires no installation.

Therefore web content becomes accessible to people even on public computers (like in the library, gym or an internet cafe) where you normally don’t have permission to install new software.

If you are a web developer, you may also use the Web Anywhere application to check if your websites meet the accessibility standards. Or you may download the full source code of the screen reader and host it on your own website.

Web Anywhere is developed by Jeff Bigham who won the Microsoft Image Cup for this application.

Related: Take a Color Blind Test