TinyArro.ws - Shortest URLs on Earth

TinyArro.ws uses Internationalized Domain Names (IDN) to create short URLs that could well be, as they claim, “the shortest URLs on Earth”.

Note that because TinyArro.ws uses IDN, often seen as a phishing risk, it might be necessary to change a few settings in your browser to see the URL correctly.

If you’re using Firefox, type about:config in your address bar, search for network.enableIDN and set it to true (if not already). Then right click on the list, select New, Boolean, enter network.IDN.whitelist.ws as the key name, and set the value true. This would allow all .ws domains (like TinyArro.ws) to be displayed as IDN URLs.