TechMeme or BlogRunner from New York Times

Dwight Silverman - BlogRunner may quickly knock Techmeme off its throne. It has two advantages: It can be integrated into the New York Times’ own site, which has a huge reach, and it appears to takes its news from more varied sources. You can already see an example of the integration on the Times’ Technology page, where BlogRunner occupies a center-right column.

Even more importantly, it heralds an important change in the thinking of the traditional media. On Blogrunner, editors and computerized Web crawlers work together to find the best stuff. Editors can add items to the list if they find something interesting and they can take off items when the computer—as computers always do—misunderstands some very human aspect of the English language. Link

