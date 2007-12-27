One Web Messenger for Yahoo!, Google Talk and MSN

Like Meebo, AirTalkr offers a web based instant messenger that lets you stay connected with your buddies on Google Talk, Yahoo! Messenger, Windows Live and other popular IM services.

But there’re a couple of reasons why you may want to give AirTalkr a shot.

Unlike Meebo which is available only for the browser, you can also install AirTalkr IM on your desktop using Adobe AIR runtime. AirTalkr can run on Windows and Mac.

The other useful feature in AirTalkr is something called AirCards. You can view the latest photos that your buddies have uploaded on Flickr, read their most recent blog entries and Twitter tweets right inside AirTalkr.

AirTalkr.com | Meebo.com

