Locate Desi Names of Indians on Web Pages

If you are the kind of person who looks out for Indian (or Indian sounding) names on blog comments, forum posts or any random list of names, Desi Filter could be a useful addition to your arsenal.

Once you either paste a snippet of text or enter the URL you want “filtered”, Desi Filter scans the text for 26,000 unique South Asian names with a bias towards Indian or Pakistani names.

Currently, this tool is available only in a web version; let’s hope there’s a a bookmarklet or greasemonkey version in the offing. Thanks Sepia Mutiny