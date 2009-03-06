Locate Desi Names of Indians on Web Pages

By Amit Agarwal
Published on 2009-03-06
If you are the kind of person who looks out for Indian (or Indian sounding) names on blog comments, forum posts or any random list of names, Desi Filter could be a useful addition to your arsenal.

desiOnce you either paste a snippet of text or enter the URL you want “filtered”, Desi Filter scans the text for 26,000 unique South Asian names with a bias towards Indian or Pakistani names.

Currently, this tool is available only in a web version; let’s hope there’s a a bookmarklet or greasemonkey version in the offing. Thanks Sepia Mutiny

India - name

