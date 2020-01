Ever wanted to fly over your favourite city like a free bird ?

While you can explore different cities of the world in 3D using Google Earth (see video), Wings is a Flash based game that helps you fly virtually over any destination on Earth from the browser.

Wings uses satellite images from Google Maps and therefore doesn’t require you to download Google Earth.

You can control the flying altitude and direction using the arrow keys on the keyboard. Good fun.

