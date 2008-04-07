Google Earth Does a Yahoo! 3D News Globe With New York Times

Remember Yahoo! Newsglobe - a project that would let you read news headlines from across the world on a rotating globe.

There’s something on similar lines now from Google - its a new layer on Google Earth that displays latest news stories from the New York Times for any geographic region in the world.

Say you are interested in current news from downtown area of Manhattan, zoom in with Google Earth and if there’s news pertaining to that region, you should see a placemark with the NYT logo - click it to read the news in an overlay window. Sweet.

Check the Google Blog for instructions on how to enabled this 3D news browser in your Google Earth. Thanks Steve.