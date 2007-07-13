Get a 3D Connexion Space Navigator for Google Earth for Free

Amit Agarwal
By Amit Agarwal
Published on 2007-07-13
G

Logitech Space Navigator, the 3D mouse for CAD and 3D applications like Google Sketchup and Google Earth can yours for free.

John Shoffner from Go2School just wrote me about the The Sketchup Show Studio Design Challenge.

Anyone that wants to try his/her hand at redesigning a film studio space has a chance to win a Logitech Space Navigator.  Visitors will also have a chance at winning a Space Navigator if they become a member of the School community; buy School’s SketchUp Level One DVD; or refer a friend. 

To find out more about the contest, check out www.go-2-school.com/navigator and watch episodes 29 – 32 of The Sketchup Show. Episode 30 will be introducing The SketchUp Show Design Challenge.  SketchUp masters, show us what you’ve got!

Download Google Sketchup 6 Tutorials

Looking for something? Find here!

Meet the Author

Web Geek, Tech Columnist
A
Amit Agarwal

Amit Agarwal is a Google Developer Expert in GSuite and Google Apps Script. He holds an engineering degree in Computer Science (I.I.T.) and is the first professional blogger in India. Read more on Lifehacker and YourStory

Get in touch