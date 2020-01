Like My Family, Kindo is another impressive online family tree making program that lets you create a family tree in minutes without even having to sign-up.

To build your family tree, begin by adding your mom & dad. You can then complete the tree yourself or invite other family members to fill in the information.

You can also add photos, anniversaries and birthdays to the family tree.

The family trees created with Kindo are private and can only be viewed by the members of a family.

Kindo.com | Create Family Tree in Microsoft Office